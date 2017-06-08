Ariana Grande Resumes World Tour In Paris, Security At ‘Highest Level’ During Event – The Inquisitr
|
The Inquisitr
|
Ariana Grande Resumes World Tour In Paris, Security At 'Highest Level' During Event
The Inquisitr
Ariana Grande hit the big stage once more as she resumed her “Dangerous Woman Tour” in Paris, weeks after it was suspended due to the tragic Manchester terrorist attack. On Wednesday, Ariana Grande continued the European leg of her tour at …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!