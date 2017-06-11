Arik shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts – The News
|
The News
|
Arik shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts
The News
Shareholders of Arik Air have started discussions with a major investor to partner with the airline and offset the debts it owes the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and other creditors. A reliable source told the News Agency of Nigeria …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!