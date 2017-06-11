Arik shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts

Shareholders of Arik Air have started discussions with a major investor to partner with the airline and offset the debts it owes the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and other creditors. A reliable source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday that the airline shareholders have held series of meetings with other investors before reaching a firm commitment with the Dubai-based conglomerate. The source said the company had voted funds for investment in Africa in areas such as airline business, power and agriculture and was looking at using Arik Air as a platform to launch its business in the continent.

