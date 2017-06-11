Pages Navigation Menu

Army confirms killing of civilian in Kaduna

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of a civilian by one of its personnel on Friday. DAILY POST reports that a soldier attached to Command Secondary School, Kaduna by Command Junction along Kachia Road, shot dead a man for fetching sand from a gutter close to his duty post. Reacting to the incident, the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

