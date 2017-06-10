Army Court-martial, Sentences Soldier To Death

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army Court-martial sitting in Maiduguri has sentenced Lance Corporal Hilary Joel to death on a lone count charge of murder for setting one Wowi Lawan ablaze in Damboa local government area of Borno State.

The Court-martial also sentenced one Private Chima Daniel to 15 years improsonment for aiding and abetting the murder of 13-year- old Yakubu Isa, by torturing him with grinded pepper untill he died on allegation of stealing a phone belonging to his colleague.

In the same vein, Private Sunday Oguche bagged 7 years on two count charge of unlawful possession of 641 rounds of militry bullets and stealing of a mobile phone worth N45,000 belonging to a fellow soldier.

Similarly, one Sgt Samuel Balanga was demoted to from his rank of Sergeant to Private for desertion of his duty post at 158 battalion in Kareto in Northern Borno for 43 days to Gombe , as well as abandoning a Militry RPG in his custody during Boko Haram attack, Corporal Audu Aliyu was demoted to the rank of private for assaulting three minors , Babale Mustapha 13 , Sani Mustapha 12 and Yakubu Isa by flogging them with “Dogon Yaro” stick on allegation of stealing a phone belonging to his colleague .

The president of the Court-martial, Brig Gen Olusegun Adeniyi, while delivering Judgement , said the accused soldiers were found guilty in all the charges levelled against them , adding that the Nigeran Army does not tolerate the act of indicsipline and disregard for established rules in execution of the war against Insurgency in the Northeast.

Adeniyi however, urged Militry detainers to release the duo of sergeant Samuel Balanga now demoted to private and Corporal Audu Aliyu demoted to private from detenton since the Judgement did not dismiss them from the Army.

“ These cases are now concluded​ subject to the confirmation by the Military Authority and the court-martial is hereby adjourned to a later date that will be communicated to parties,” said Adeniyi.

