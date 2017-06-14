Pages Navigation Menu

Army Lieutenant declared missing in Lagos

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

An army lieutenant has been declared missing  in Festac area of Lagos during a military operation, this was made known by his father who claimed in a Facebook post that his son Lieutenant Davou Mwankon Gyang was kidnapped, the authorities are yet to comment on the missing officer. The incident is, however, shrouded in mystery …

