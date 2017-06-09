Pages Navigation Menu

Army wins 2017 national open kick-boxing championships

The Nigerian Army Kick-Boxing Team has emerged winners of the 2017 national open Kick-boxing championships held at the Rowe Park Indoor Sports Hall, Yaba in Lagos.

A statement by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman on Friday, noted that the army team won with nine gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.

The army came ahead of the Nigeria Police team which came second with four gold medals, while Oyo State came third with two gold medals.

The championship featured male and female teams from various states of the federation, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police, Para-Military agencies and kick-boxing clubs across Nigeria.

The Nigerian army Kick-boxing team also won the second Nigeria King of the Ring Kick-Boxing championships held in Port Harcourt in April

