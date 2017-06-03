Arrested singer Dammy Krane assures fans

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane (Oyindamola Emmanuel), allegedly arrested in Miami, U.S for credit card fraud, has gone philosophical about the situation.

In his twitter handle, ENTERKRANER‏, Dammy, told his 215,000 followers that, “In weird situations like this, you go start to see, who is with you and who isn’t. No fake love.”

He said: “See ehn… Understanding is a three-edged sword. Your side, my side, and the truth. Make dem talk.

“This one, that one, rumor…One time for my fans, new material coming, i go talk everything. God got us, help me say amin o.”

According to reports, the singer who is currently based in the U.S, was booked on Friday.

He is currently behind bars pending when he meets up with the bail requirements.

According to details on his mugshot from reports, the singer was arrested for card fraud, identity fraud (named as Johnson Hunga) and theft (armed and conspiracy)

Krane signed under Hypertek music has a number of hits to his credit and has enjoyed fame in the industry.

The arrest has already generated 9,390 reactions on twitter.

Umeh and 99 others‏ @UmehOMA “Dammy Krane probably watched Prison Break finalè, and decided to go pull some Michael Scofield stunt with Sauce kid. *grabs popcorn*”

Broke and Ashy‏ said that Dammy Krane was posting pictures flying in jet up and down. Nigerians have no idea how to move in silence.

A post by shakur said that Dammy krane really followed his mentor, Sauce Kid, “to ewon” (prison).

