Arsenal Announce Sead Kolasinac Signing From Schalke

Sead Kolasinac will join Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract at Schalke expires on 1 July, the Premier League club have announced.

The defender’s contract with Schalke is set to expire at the end of the month, meaning Sead Kolasinac will join Arsenal on a free transfer from the Bundesliga club.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international will officially be a Gunners player on July 1 before linking up with his new team-mates for pre-season training.

Sead Kolasinac came through the ranks at Schalke and made over 100 appearances for the Bundesliga club. The German-born defender operates at left-back and his arrival will throw into doubt the future of Kieran Gibbs, who has yet to negotiate fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.

Schalke’s own statement wishing the player well claimed he has signed with the Gunners until 2022.

“Sead Kolasinac will complete a move to Arsenal FC upon the expiry of his contract with Schalke 04 on 30th June 2017, “ it read. The reigning FA Cup winners, who finished fifth in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, have agreed a deal with the 23-year-old left back which runs until 2022.”

