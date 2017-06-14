Arsenal ask to be kept informed about Man United duo – report – The Sport Review
|
Arsenal ask to be kept informed about Man United duo – report
Arsene Wenger has asked to be kept informed about Phil Jones and Chris Smalling as Jose Mourinho looks to offload the Manchester United duo this summer, according to reports. Gambling Times reporter Graeme Bailey is claiming that he has been told the …
Chris Smalling to be sold by Man Utd this summer – with West Ham, West Brom and Everton already interested
Premier League Gossip: Manchester United star wanted by top trio
Arsenal join West Ham in pursuit of Man Utd defender Smalling
