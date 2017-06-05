Manchester United Testimonial: What You Need to Know About Football’s Farewell Event – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Manchester United Testimonial: What You Need to Know About Football's Farewell Event
Newsweek
On Sunday, 70,000 fans packed into Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United football club, to see a special reunion. Former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, now director of football at Ajax, returned to the stadium he played at for six years, from 2005 …
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's Michael Carrick decision right for two reasons
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises Michael Carrick as 'one of the greatest players in English football'
London terror Sporting world stands as one
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!