Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United Testimonial: What You Need to Know About Football’s Farewell Event – Newsweek

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Newsweek

Manchester United Testimonial: What You Need to Know About Football's Farewell Event
Newsweek
On Sunday, 70,000 fans packed into Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United football club, to see a special reunion. Former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, now director of football at Ajax, returned to the stadium he played at for six years, from 2005 …
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's Michael Carrick decision right for two reasonsManchester Evening News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises Michael Carrick as 'one of the greatest players in English football'The Independent
London terror Sporting world stands as onePulse Nigeria
Daily Star –Express.co.uk –Irish Independent –ManUtd.com (blog)
all 229 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.