Arsenal Confirm The Release Of Yaya Sanogo And Three Academy Players

Yaya Sanogo is one of four Arsenal players who will be leaving the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month, the club have announced.

He will be joined by academy players Stefan O’Connor, Kristopher da Graca and Kostas Pileas.

Yaya Sanogojoined the club in the summer of 2013 but made just 20 appearances over an injury-plagued four years.

The French flop failed to score a Premier League goal for Arsenal but did open his account in a crucial Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

In a statement posted on Arsenal’s website, it read: “Yaya Sanogo and academy players Stefan O’Connor, Kristopher da Graca and Kostas Pileas will leave us at the end of their contracts this summer.

“Yaya made 20 competitive appearances for us, including a key role off the bench in 2014 Emirates FA Cup final as we lifted the trophy in his debut season

“Young defender O’Connor made one senior outing for the club – against Galatasaray in the Champions League in 2014.

“Both Da Graca and Pileas represented our under-23s last season.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Yaya, Stefan, Kristopher and Kostas and wish them all the best for the future.”

