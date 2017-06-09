Arsenal confirm Yaya Sanogo exit as striker leaves after just one competitive goal in four years – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Arsenal confirm Yaya Sanogo exit as striker leaves after just one competitive goal in four years
Mirror.co.uk
Arsenal have confirmed Yaya Sanogo has left the club after an injury-hit spell at the Emirates. Sanogo played just 20 times for the Gunners, with his only strike coming against Borussia Dortmund in 2014. The 24-year-old joins academy players Stefan …
Arsenal opt to let go of striker Yaya Sanogo after four years at club
Arsenal confirm departures: Yaya Sanogo and three youngsters leaving
Arsenal let go of Yaya Sanogo
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!