Arsenal join race to sign Real Madrid star

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, media reports in Spain suggested Thursday.

Rodriguez has been linked with a few Premier League clubs including Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs. But Arsenal is understood to be interested in signing the talented Colombian international.

Spanish television show El Chiringuito said Arsenal have made an official bid for the player. But journalist Jose Luis Sanchez said Real have rejected the bid with it falling just short of Real’s £69.8million valuation.

Arsenal are also rumoured to have made a failed £95 million bid for AS Monaco’s youngster Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal’s manager Arsene Wenger’s first activity in the transfer market since signing a new contract last week was to secure the services of Bosnian international defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

But it is believed that the Frenchman is interested in bolstering the club’s attack.

