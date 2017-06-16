Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal must spend more, lay off Wenger says Petit – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Arsenal must spend more, lay off Wenger says Petit
Vanguard
Arsenal must spend more on wages if it hopes to keep players away from global competitors, former midfielder Emmanuel Petit told said Friday, adding fans also needed to lay off embattled manager Arsene Wenger. Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger …
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger told to spend big this summer: They must try and copy Man UtdDaily Star
Emmanuel Petit: Arsenal must put 'money on the table' to sign players with a winning mentalityEvening Standard
Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yannick Carrasco and Alexis SanchezBleacher Report
Metro –Mirror.co.uk –Sports Mole –Soccity (blog)
all 37 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.