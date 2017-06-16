Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal must spend more, lay off Wenger says Petit

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal must spend more on wages if it hopes to keep players away from global competitors, former midfielder Emmanuel Petit told said Friday, adding fans also needed to lay off embattled manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal’s French manager Arsene Wenger holds the FA Cup trophy on the pitch after their win over Chelsea in the English FA Cup final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on May 27, 2017.
Aaron Ramsey scored a 79th-minute header to earn Arsenal a stunning 2-1 win over Double-chasing Chelsea on Saturday and deliver embattled manager Arsene Wenger a record seventh FA Cup. / AFP PHOTO

It is 13-years since Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ won the last of his three Premier League titles and the club has just come through their worst season in two decades.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Former French national Petit was at the heart of Arsenal’s glory days under Wenger but he said fans risked fixating on that era without understanding the present.

“I think that at times it has gone much too far (criticism of Wenger),” he said in Bangkok where Petit was taking part in the first-round draw of the EFL’s newly rebranded Carabao Cup.

“I think that, once again, people have been suffering from amnesia. I think that they tend to focus on what happened in the past, rather than the whole picture.”

Wenger has spent much of the last year facing down a growing fan rebellion against his long tenure that looks unlikely to subside unless the team returns to their winning ways.

A surprise FA Cup win against Premier League champions Chelsea last month briefly lifted supporter spirits and was followed by the news that Wenger had signed a new two-year contract.

Wenger now faces a tough task of attracting new talent and keeping his best players.

For starters, he has to persuade Alexis Sanchez to sign a new contract amid rumours the Chile forward will attract offers from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Sanchez and team-mate Mesut Ozil are both holding out for weekly wages of around £300,000-per-week and have just one year left on their current deals.

Petit, still sporting his trademark ponytail, said Arsenal has no choice but to compete on wages.

“I think it’s time now for Arsenal to be competitive both in the transfer market but also in terms of its wage structure, because all the big European clubs are forced to spend crazy sums of money now,” he said.

“There’s so much competition nowadays, you see it with China, where you have clubs which are able to offer 40 million a year to the top players in Europe, obviously that upsets the market.”

Wenger’s transfer mishaps have left Arsenal lacking presence in midfield and bereft of an instinctive finisher, while their myriad defensive woes were exposed time and again.

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke is ready to give Wenger £100 million ($128 million, 114 million euros) to spend, with Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe and AC Milan’s Carlos Bacca all linked to the Gunners.

Asked what he thought about Mbappe, Petit replied: “A kid who no-one had heard of six months ago and now is worth more than a hundred million euros, you know what I mean… things move very fast in football.”

The post Arsenal must spend more, lay off Wenger says Petit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.