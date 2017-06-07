Alexis Sanchez to complete Manchester City transfer ‘in the coming days’ – Metro
|
Metro
|
Alexis Sanchez to complete Manchester City transfer 'in the coming days'
Metro
Manchester City have won the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, according to reports in Spain. Gerard Romero, who works for Sport as well as a radio station which covers Barcelona called Moguts pel Barça, claims that the Chile international will …
Alexis Sanchez is close to move to another 'City' – Maks Cardenas
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez likely to miss Chile friendly to recover from domestic exertions
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez shares video of himself as an old man for Confederations Cup advert
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!