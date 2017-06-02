Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal take Emirates FA Cup trophy to Dubai – TheCable

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports


Arsenal take Emirates FA Cup trophy to Dubai
Fresh from their Emirates FA Cup triumph over Chelsea, Arsenal recently took the trophy to Dubai. Over 120 kids had their photographs taken with the trophy at Arsenal Soccer School Dubai (ASSD). ASSD is a joint venture between Emirates and Arsenal, …
