Arsenal To Increase Bid For Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal are ready to make a real statement of intent and increase their offer for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe to a world record £95m, according to the Sunday Express.

On Thursday evening, news broke in France, via the L’Equipe newspaper, that Arsenal had bid 100 million euros for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Initially, the offer was laughed at by many online social media analysts since even this mega offer feels derisory.

According to the Sunday Express, Arsenal are ready to up their bid for Mbappe to 95 million pounds.

It’s also reported that Arsenal’s original offer for Mbappe, which was rejected, saw the Gunners offer “a bigger upfront payment for Mabppe”.

Whether Arsenal will be able to outbid their rivals through the structure of their offer remains to be seen.

At the same time, the Star on Sunday tell their readers Arsene Wenger has 150 million pounds to spend this summer on new players.

The Star also list Mbappe as a target, as well as Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

