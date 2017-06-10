Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium – Goal.com
|
Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has agreed to join the club's Premier League rivals Manchester City this summer, according to Mega and Fox Sports. The Chile international has just a year left on his contract, and has also been linked with the likes of …
Ian Wright: If Alexis Sanchez joins Bayern Munich, Arsenal should land Robert Lewandowski
Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Hakan Calhanoglu
Arsenal legend Ian Wright already has the perfect replacement in mind if Alexis Sanchez leaves club
