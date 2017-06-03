Arsenal Transfer News LIVE updates: Turan and Mahrez targeted, Szczesny’s agent – Express.co.uk
|
|
Arsenal Transfer News LIVE updates: Turan and Mahrez targeted, Szczesny's agent
17.28: Wojciech Szczesny's proposed move to Juventus won't happen, according to the Arsenal goalkeeper's agent. Szczesny is back at Arsenal following a successful two-year loan spell at Roma. There were claims that Juventus were lining up a £14million …
Man United name their De Gea price, and Arsenal could lose defensive duo
Wojciech Szczesny will sign a pre-contract with Juventus in a stunning move to succeed Gianluigi Buffon
