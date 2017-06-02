Alexis Sanchez set to push for a move to an Arsenal rival – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Alexis Sanchez set to push for a move to an Arsenal rival
Daily Mail
Alexis Sanchez is ready to turn his back on Arsenal and force a move through to Chelsea or Manchester City. Sportsmail understands representatives working on behalf of the Chilean have met officials from Arsenal's Premier League rivals with a view to a …
Sanchez, Ozil will stay at Arsenal – Wenger
Wenger adamant Sanchez and Ozil will not leave Arsenal
Arsene Wenger insists BOTH Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal this summer
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
