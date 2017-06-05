Art Enthusiasts storm Akwa Ibom June 8 for #UsoroUso – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Art Enthusiasts storm Akwa Ibom June 8 for #UsoroUso
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
In a bid to celebrate creativity in Akwa Ibom state, the state ministry of culture and tourism , is putting together an exhibition of contemporary Nigerian arts tagged Usoro Uso. According to the Commissioner for culture & tourism, Rt. Hon Victor Antai …
