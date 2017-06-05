Asaba Airport to be shut down for repairs

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has said the Asaba Airport will be shut down for major repairs to be carried out at the B Section of the airport, while repairs on the runway are already nearing completion. He said this was to ensure the airport met the requirements of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency […]

Asaba Airport to be shut down for repairs

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

