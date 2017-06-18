Asensio After Scoring Hattrick For Spain: I Must Stay Humble

Marco Asensio is saying he must stay grounded, despite scoring a hat trick in the win over Macedonia.

Spain under-21 got their European championship off to a good start, and Asensio scored three superb goals in the 5-0 win.

However, the Real Madrid star is determined to stay humble and focus on their next match against Portugal.

“We knew that our first match would be complicated because we had to start well and I think we had a great game against a good team, who made it difficult,” he said.

“I’m happy for myself, but above all for the team. Now we must think about Portugal because the competition is very short and we can’t fail.

“I feel very well. The coach gives me a lot of freedom in attack and I’m very comfortable, roaming in attacking areas. You could see that I was very comfortable and I’m happy.

“I knew I had to keep working hard and be prepared if the opportunity arose. I’m always prepared and I’ve come to these finals in very good shape.

“I must be humble and keep working hard. The praise must not get to my head.”

