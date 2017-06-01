‘Assassins’ kill 18-year-old girl for recognising them
Jethro Ibileke/Benin An 18-year-old girl (name withheld) has been reportedly killed in Benin, Edo State, by suspected hired assassins, for allegedly recognising them after an operation. The suspects were paraded before journalists in Benin, by Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu.
