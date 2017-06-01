Assemblies of God: Don’t give in to Paul Emeka’s blackmail – Church tells Governor Ugwuanyi
The General Council of the Assemblies of God, Nigeria, on Thursday, called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to avoid being blackmailed into sanctioning illegality by the Rev. Paul Emeka led group. This development followed a statement credited to Emeka, wherein he had alerted of imminent violent clash between the two contending groups if […]
Assemblies of God: Don’t give in to Paul Emeka’s blackmail – Church tells Governor Ugwuanyi
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!