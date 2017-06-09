Assets declaration: Saraki asks tribunal to dismiss charges against him
SENATE President Bukola Saraki has told the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, to dismiss the false assets declaration charges brought against him by the federal government on the ground that no prima facie case had been established against him. He told the tribunal that from the 18-count charges and the totality of evidence adduced by […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!