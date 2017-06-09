Assets declaration: Saraki asks tribunal to dismiss charges against him

SENATE President Bukola Saraki has told the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, to dismiss the false assets declaration charges brought against him by the federal government on the ground that no prima facie case had been established against him. He told the tribunal that from the 18-count charges and the totality of evidence adduced by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

