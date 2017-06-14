Assets falsification: Buhari’s Adviser expresses shocks at Saraki’s victory at CCT

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has expressed shocks at the acquittal of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). Sagay told newsmen on Wednesday that he followed the case closely and was convinced that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence to secure […]

