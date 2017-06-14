Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Assets falsification: Buhari’s Adviser expresses shocks at Saraki’s victory at CCT

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has expressed shocks at the acquittal of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).   Sagay told newsmen on Wednesday that he followed the case closely and was convinced that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence to secure […]

Assets falsification: Buhari’s Adviser expresses shocks at Saraki’s victory at CCT

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.