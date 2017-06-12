Associates of Benue governor’s aide’s killer arrested

The State Security Service, SSS, has arrested three suspected associates of a notorious kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwasa, alias Ghana, the agency said in a statement Monday. The statement stated that the suspects were Dondo Orsaa, Terhile Mbaloha and Teryima Ihiambe. The Nigeria Police Force had on April 20, declared Akwasa wanted for killing many innocent persons …

The post Associates of Benue governor’s aide’s killer arrested appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

