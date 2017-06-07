Association acquires 600 hectares of land in Taraba for soya beans cultivation

Dr Jones Ozuzu, the National President, Nigerian Commercial Farmers Association (NCFA), said on Wednesday that the association had secured 600 hectares of land in Wukari, Taraba, for soya beans cultivation.

He said this when he inaugurated the Taraba chapter of the association in Jalingo.

He said that the idea was to assist individual farmers to overcome the challenge of inadequate access to funding from financial institutions.

Ozuzu said that commercial agriculture was the foundation of the growth of many countries.

According to him, the association has gone into partnership with relevant stakeholders, including foreign organisations, to develop the 600 hectares and other lands across the country for the benefit of its members.

“Our association is formed to take Nigeria to its economic destination through agriculture.

“Agriculture is the pillar of every nation; even countries with rocky lands like Israel and the U.S. have achieved food sufficiency, with just five per cent of their population engaged in farming.

“We must have to do away with subsistence farming so as to catch up with the rest of the world in food production,’’ he said.

In his remark, Mr Shitta Isaiah, the Director of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Taraba, pledged to support the association in its efforts to boost agricultural production in the state.

Isaiah noted that the FG had provided farm machineries for farmers in the state at highly subsidised rates, as a deliberate way of encouraging commercial farming.

He commended the association for mobilising the people to embrace commercial farming

Also speaking, Mr Bernard Aji, the Coordinator of the newly inaugurated state chapter of NCFA, pledged to mobilise farmers in all communities across the state to embrace commercial farming.

The post Association acquires 600 hectares of land in Taraba for soya beans cultivation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

