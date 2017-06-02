Association commends NNPC for oil search in Chad, Benue trough



The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) on Friday, commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its “aggressive efforts’’ in the search for oil in the Chad Basin.

The association said that by exploring for more oil in the basin and Benue Trough, NNPC was working hard to grow the nation’s oil and gas reserves.

A statement in Abuja by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, said that PETAN President, Mr Bank-Anthony Okoroafor, made the commendation while presenting awards to the corporation.

The awards were won by the NNPC and its Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru at the just-concluded Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, U.S. but presented to Baru in Abuja on Friday.

The statement quoted Okoroafor as saying that PETAN “recognizes NNPC’s efforts to increase the nation’s oil and gas reserves.

“This is a commendable effort and we will always identify with it.’’

He also condoled with the NNPC boss on the loss of some members of his family recently.

Receiving the three awards, Baru thanked PETAN for the gesture, and said that oil exploration in the Benue Trough and the Chad Basin remained a duty that must be accomplish in order to increase the nation’s reserves.

He added that the awards would spur him personally and the NNPC to achieve set targets, thereby creating value for the nation’s hydrocarbons for the benefits of Nigerians and other stakeholders.

The statement said that one of the awards was “2017 Oil Industry Award’’ in recognition of NNPC’s “aggressive exploration in the Benue Trough and the Chad Basin.

The second was “Appreciation Award’’ for the corporation’s role in promoting the growth of Nigerian companies and entrepreneurship in the petroleum industry.

“A personal award, the 2017 Oil Industry Leadership Award, went to Baru, as mark of recognition for his leadership and outstanding contribution to the development of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry,’’ the statement added.

