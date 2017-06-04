At least over 40 London attack patients in hospital

At least over 40 people were rushed to London hospitals following the terror attack in the city centre, the British capital’s ambulance service said Sunday.

Other people less seriously injured were treated at the scene of the attack on London Bridge, where a van drove into pedestrians, and in the nearby Borough district on the south side of the crossing, where a subsequent stabbing rampage took place.

“We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge,” Peter Rhodes, the London Ambulance Service assistant director of operations said in a statement.

“We have also treated a number of people at the scene for less serious injuries.

“We have declared a major incident and continue to work closely with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

The ambulance service said that all their staff and response teams who attended the scene were safe.

An emergency response helicopter landed on London Bridge, while emergency service workers rushed people on trolleys to waiting ambulances.

Members of the public were seen leaving the scene wrapped in foil emergency blankets.

rjm/dt/pvh

© Agence France-Presse

The post At least over 40 London attack patients in hospital appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

