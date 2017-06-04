Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

At least over 40 London attack patients in hospital

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

At least over 40 people were rushed to London hospitals following the terror attack in the city centre, the British capital’s ambulance service said Sunday.

Other people less seriously injured were treated at the scene of the attack on London Bridge, where a van drove into pedestrians, and in the nearby Borough district on the south side of the crossing, where a subsequent stabbing rampage took place.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge,” Peter Rhodes, the London Ambulance Service assistant director of operations said in a statement.

“We have also treated a number of people at the scene for less serious injuries.

“We have declared a major incident and continue to work closely with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

The ambulance service said that all their staff and response teams who attended the scene were safe.

An emergency response helicopter landed on London Bridge, while emergency service workers rushed people on trolleys to waiting ambulances.

Members of the public were seen leaving the scene wrapped in foil emergency blankets.

rjm/dt/pvh

© Agence France-Presse

The post At least over 40 London attack patients in hospital appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.