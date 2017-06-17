Atiku: Why Africa Remains Unattractive To Investors – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Atiku: Why Africa Remains Unattractive To Investors
THISDAY Newspapers
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said that the country's poor infrastructure had served as a source of discouragement to would-be foreign investors in Africa. Atiku who gave a lecture yesterday at the at the Maiden University of Nottingham …
