Why Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban could be good news for Arsenal – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Why Atletico Madrid's transfer ban could be good news for Arsenal
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld FIFA's transfer ban meaning Atletico will now be unable to sign Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette, who had reportedly been lined up as a possible replacement for Griezmann. Arsene Wenger is known to be a …
What Atletico can do amid transfer ban: Keep Griezmann at all costs
Manchester United drop interest in £87m Antoine Griezmann
United's interest in Griezmann cools amid search for out-and-out striker
