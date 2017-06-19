Attempted exorcism: Mother arrested for stripping and battering daughter

An 11-year-old girl would have died as a result of her mother’s exorcism had a stranger not intervened, according to police in California. Kimberly Felder,45, was arrested, with police claiming she was attempting to ‘cleanse’ her daughter. A crowd of ten to 12 people witnessed the attack with one local resident even stepping in […]

