AU deploys election observation mission to Lesotho

The African Union (AU) has deployed its observation mission for Lesotho elections scheduled to take place on Saturday. According to a statement, Moussa Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, deployed the AU election observation mission (AUEOM) to observe the National Assembly Elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho, Led by Joaquim Chissano, former President of Mozambique,…

The post AU deploys election observation mission to Lesotho appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

