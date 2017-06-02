Pages Navigation Menu

AU deploys election observation mission to Lesotho

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Africa, World

The African Union (AU) has deployed its observation mission for Lesotho elections scheduled to take place on Saturday. According to a statement, Moussa Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, deployed the AU election observation mission (AUEOM) to observe the National Assembly Elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho, Led by Joaquim Chissano, former President of Mozambique,…

