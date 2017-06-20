Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Auchi Poly to sanction lecturers caught demanding sex for marks

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Federal Polytechnic Auchi in Edo State has warned that it would henceforth sanction lecturers who award marks to students for money or sex. Acting Rector of the institution, Sanusi Jimah, stated this when he received executive members of the polytechnic’s Alumni Association. “Management of Auchi Poly will deal with corrupt lecturers who are fond of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.