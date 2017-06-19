Auchi poly to sanction lecturers trading marks for money, sex

The Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo on Monday warned that it would henceforth sanction lecturers in the habit of awarding marks to students for money or sex.

Dr Sanusi Jimah, the Acting Rector of the institution made the commitment when he received executive members of the polytechnic’s Alumni Association.

“The management of Auchi poly will deal with corrupt lecturers who are fond of extorting money from students in order to award marks.

“The management is keeping an eye on corrupt lecturers in the school and anyone caught would not be allowed to mark their scripts for the ongoing examination, if any case is registered against them,’’ Jimah said.

The rector said that corruption would no longer be tolerated and vowed to fish out those who trade marks for sex and money which painted the institution in bad light.

Earlier, National President of the association, Mr Victor Okhaimo pledged continued collaboration with the institution in the area of infrastructure and human capital development.

He said that the association have confidence in the new rector to reposition the institution to greater height.

Okhaimo commended the rector for restoring peace in the institution, and assured that the association would continue to play its role as mediator between the union and management in times of crisis.

