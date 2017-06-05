AUDIO + VIDEO: Ola Dips – Chache – Download Mp3 Mp4

Reminisce’s super talented LRR Entertainment rapper, Ola dips is out with this titled “Chache” produced by Doomzday.

Oladips, whose real name is Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji continues to NOT disappoint fans with his raw talent and lyrics.

Video shot and directed by Unlimited LA.

Download Oladips Chache Mp3 Audio

Download Ola Dips Chache Mp4 Video



This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

