Augustine University UTME/DE Admission Form Out 2017/2018.

This is to inform interested UTME and Direct entry candidates that the Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos through her management hereby invite application from eligible candidates for admission into the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session. ELIGIBILITY: Candidates who chose Augustine University as First / Second choice in the 201 UTME Candidates who made choices of other …

The post Augustine University UTME/DE Admission Form Out 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

