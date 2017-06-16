Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Augustus Bill: Anambra elections and the money bag syndrome

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

An unclear cloud has been hovering over Anambra State for a while now, and one cannot say if the Sun will continue or if we should expect a downpour. It is that kind of weather when the sun is standing at its peak, yet the rain is dropping rapidly; none giving way for the other […]

Augustus Bill: Anambra elections and the money bag syndrome

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.