Aulas: Arsenal Submitted A Bid For Lacazette, But He’s Not Leaving

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed Arsenal made a bid for Lacazette, but the forward will not be leaving.

Aulas confirmed Arsenal’s bid for the forward , who scored 28 goals in the Ligue 1 for Lyon.

Arsenal made the move for Lacazette, after his move to Atletico Madrid fell through. However, he has always stated he wants to play for a club in the UCL.

“Alexandre Lacazette was told he could leave,” Aulas said. “We had negotiations with Atletico. Things did not work out. We now have a very nice offer from Arsenal. But for us he will not leave.”

