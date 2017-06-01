Australia pledges to help Nigeria diversify economy

Mr Dario Morosini, the Special Envoy for Human Rights of the Australian Prime Minster, has expressed his country’s commitment to support Nigeria’s quest to tackle insecurity and fight against corruption.

A statement by the Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Dr Clement Aduku, on Thursday in Abuja quoted Morosini as saying this when he visited the ministry.

The Special Envoy was received by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye.

Morosini said his country would lend a helping hand to the Nigerian government in its efforts to diversify the economy.

He said that he was in Nigeria as part of his country’s efforts to galvanise support for a strong global commitment toward sustaining the human rights of all citizens.

The envoy conveyed his government’s commendation over the rescue of the Chibok girls, which he described as a testament of government’s commitment to ensuring the preservation of the rights of its citizens.

The permanent secretary had earlier in his comment pledged Nigeria’s unflinching commitment to ensuring that the rights of all its citizens were protected.

Enikanolaye informed the special envoy of the readiness of the Federal Government to collaborate with the Australian government to achieve its three main priorities of security, economic diversification, good-governance and anti-corruption.

He also pledged the support of Nigeria for Australia’s bid for election to the UN Human Rights Council from 2018 to 2020.

