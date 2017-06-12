Auto parts dealers partner SON against fake parts

By Etop Ekanem

lagos—President-General of United Allied Spare Parts Dealers Association, UASPDA, Chief Bartholomew Achukwu, has said the association is collaborating with Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, to checkmate influx of fake auto spare parts into the country.

He stated this during the second anniversary of the association at the UASPDA complex, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos,

According to Achukwu; “We are not in support of fake auto parts. Any time we stumble on fake products, we invite SON. We need the assistance of the Federal Government. We want the government to allocate more forex at a reduced rate to allow us import the parts and sell them at cheap prices. We will be very happy if SON can establish an office in UASPDA Complex so that we will be in close collaboration to checkmate influx of fake parts”

