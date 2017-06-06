Delta Air Lines Ignores Executive Order, Insists Manual Screening Of Passengers Must Continue – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Delta Air Lines Ignores Executive Order, Insists Manual Screening Of Passengers Must Continue
SaharaReporters.com
This action contradicted the orders of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who earlier on Tuesday held a meeting instructing airlines to obey and implement the federal government's executive order banning manual screening.
Delta Airlines flouts implementation of Executive Order at Lagos airport
Airport executive orders '60 percent implemented' — FAAN
FAAN pensioners urge Senate to stop airports concession
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!