Award-winning Nigerian Writer & Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue Shares Pictures to Celebrate the Release of his New Novel – The Beginning of Everything Colourful

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

29 year-old award-winning Nigerian writer, filmmaker and teacher, Onyeka Nwelue has released his new novel, The Beginning of Everything Colourful (Hattus Books) in the United States of America, after 7 years of publishing his debut novel, The Abyssinian Boy (DADA Books) which won the TM Aluko Prize for Fiction, the Ibrahim Tahir Prize for First […]

