Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AWESOME! Pharrell Williams And Miley Sing ‘Happy’ At One Love Manchester Concert [Full Video]

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment, Music, Video | 0 comments

It was a “moving, joyous” Saturday evening when Manchester saw a whole lot of love from various pop stars who performed at Ariana Grande’s benefit concert, One Love, reports Mashable.

The songs were positive, the vibe was warm and love was in the air, as 50 000 Mancunians attended the benefit in support of the Manchester bombing victims and their families.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

From Justin Bieber to Katy Perry, there were also performances by Coldplay, Imogen Heap and Black Eyed Peas, as well as a surprise appearance by Liam Gallagher.

Pharrell Williams also came on stage, taking the crowd back to 2013 when he performed ‘Get Lucky’.

He then followed that with a duet with Miley Cyrus, the two singing William’s award-winning “Happy”. It was all about the love, I tell you:

Totally awesome.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.