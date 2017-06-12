AY Comedian’s Wife, Mabel Makun Warns Freda Francis To Leave Her Husband Alone

Comedian AY’s beautiful wife, Mabel Makun caused a stir on Instagram today after she called out the founder/CEO of Oasis MedSpa and Iyanya Ex-Girlfriend, Freda Francis.

Freda, who is currently preganant had her baby shower Push party in Lagos on sunday with friends including AY in attendance.

AY posted a picture of him and Freda after the party and captioned it:

It was not long after

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

