Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ayade bags TELL Magazine Governor of the Year Award – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Ayade bags TELL Magazine Governor of the Year Award
THISDAY Newspapers
Barely two months after clinching The Vanguard Governor of The Year Award, Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, again yesterday won the the Tell Magazine Governor of The year 2016. Speaking while presenting the award in Lagos, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.